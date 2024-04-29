Boone County juvenile stabbed, 2 other juveniles detained

BOONE COUNTY — Two juveniles were arrested after stabbing another juvenile in the back in Thorntown on Sunday.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of North Pearl Street and County Road 650 North just after 4:15 p.m. on reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located a juvenile who had been stabbed in the back. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, two juvenile suspects were detained.