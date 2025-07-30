Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Boone County Sheriff’s Office seeks tips in crop duster shooting incident

Old helicopter spraying fields
STORYBLOCKS ENTERPRISE
FILE: Helicopter blades
Old helicopter spraying fields
Posted

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an active investigation following an incident involving a crop duster aircraft.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, the crop duster was shot at while flying in the vicinity of State Road 32 and State Road 75. Fortunately, the pilot was able to land the plane safely, and there were no injuries reported.

IMG_5393.jpeg

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, limited details are currently available.

However, the Sheriff’s Office has notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), both of which are working closely with local authorities as the investigation unfolds.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who was in the area during the incident or possesses information that may assist in the investigation to come forward.

To provide information, call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 765-482-1412, option 6.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.