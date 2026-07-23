Boy in critical condition after being shot outside Indianapolis Meijer, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Police say a boy is in critical condition after a shooting took place Wednesday in a Meijer parking lot on Indy's northwest side.

According to a statement from Capt. Richard Ray with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Meijer located on Pike Plaza Road on the report of shots fired.

A short time later, at approximately 7:15 p.m., officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital, located on 86th Street, on a report of a walk-in person shot, who was later identified as a juvenile.

Police say "one or more individuals" approached the juvenile who was sitting is his car and opened fire. The car then left the scene and arrived at the hospital.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and police say they do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.

"Gun violence has no place in our community, especially in a location where families shop, employees work, and neighbors gather," Ray said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 317-327-3811 or via Crime Stoppers.