Boy missing since 2022 located by Indiana State Police at Bloomington home

BLOOMINGTON — A boy that was reported missing almost two years ago was located by Indiana State Police at a Bloomington home on Tuesday.

Steven Bryan was first reported missing by the Mooresville Police Department on July 18, 2022.

The then 3-year-old boy was believed to be with his Mother, Deborah Bryan and her boyfriend, Caleb Blevins.

According to a release from Mooresville Police Department, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Indiana State Police located the boy, his mother and the boyfriend at a home in the 8300 block of N. Fox Hollow Road in Bloomington.

Steven Bryan was taken into protective custody and will be released to the Department of Child Services pending further investigation.

Police said Deborah Bryan was arrested for her interference with a custody warrant out of Morgan County and more charges with be filed in the future for individuals that assisted her.

The Mooresville Police Department thanked Indiana State Police, , the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center, and the United States Marshals for their assistance during the lengthy investigation.