Boyfriend accepts plea deal in connection with toddler Oaklee Snow's death

INDIANAPOLIS — Roan Waters, the boyfriend of Madison Marshall, has accepted a plea deal related to the death of 1-year-old Oaklee Snow.

According to court documents, Waters agreed to plead guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death and two counts of Neglect.

Waters was arrested on March 3, 2023, in Greenvillage, Colorado, after he and Marshall were accused of abducting Oaklee from her father’s home in Oklahoma. The pair allegedly traveled to Indianapolis with the child, leaving her 7-month-old brother abandoned shortly before Oaklee's death. They initially told relatives they were rushing Oaklee to the emergency room after an incident.

On April 21, 2023, Oaklee's body was found in a dresser drawer at an abandoned house in Morgan County. This discovery occurred after family members expressed concern for the child’s safety, leading them to contact authorities. Court documents revealed that both Waters and Marshall had a history of abusive behavior, with allegations that Waters often mistreated Oaklee.

During police interviews, Marshall confessed that she and Waters had killed Oaklee on February 9. She reported that Waters had physically abused the child for minor misbehaviors. Following Oaklee’s death, she stated they attempted to conceal it by wrapping the child’s body in a blanket and disposing of it at the abandoned property.

Last month, Madison Marshall pled guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death as part of a plea deal. This agreement requires her to testify against Waters in court. Marshall faces a proposed sentence of 25 years in prison, along with an additional 2 years for related charges.

Both defendants are scheduled for sentencing on June 13.