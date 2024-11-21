Brinks truck driver robbed by 3 suspects on Indy's southeast side; 2 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — A Brinks truck driver was robbed by three suspects on Indy's southeast side on Thursday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to a robbery of a person in the 8800 block of Southeastern Avenue around 7:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned an employee of Brink Security Company was robbed of personal items by two male suspects. The two males fled in a vehicle with a third suspect, which led to a police chase.

Police said the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of S. Arlington Avenue and Julian Avenue. The suspects fled from the crash on foot.

Two of the suspects were apprehended by police with the assistance of ISP and a IMPD K9 unit.

Detectives do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, however, nearby schools were contacted and placed on a brief lockdown as a precaution. The lockdowns have been lifted at this time.

IMPD asks the community to contact 911 with any information.