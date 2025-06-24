Broad Ripple bars under fire: Second owner charged with underreporting sales

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of three bars in Broad Ripple—Rock Lobster, Mineshaft Saloon, and Average Joes—has been charged with multiple offenses related to tax underreporting.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Tuesday that Robert Sabatini faces 27 counts, which include 12 counts of Failure to Remit Taxes Held in Trust and 12 counts of Failure to Remit Food and Beverage Tax, both classified as Level 6 felonies. Additionally, he faces three counts of Failure to Keep Records Open for Examination.

The investigation, which began in July 2023, involved a collaboration between the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Indiana State Excise Police, and the Indiana Department of Revenue. The aim was to scrutinize the business practices of bars in the Broad Ripple area.

Sabatini's charges come shortly after those against another bar owner, John Yaggi, who was charged on June 12 for similar allegations of failing to report sales accurately. Yaggi also faces charges related to soliciting sexual acts from an employee in exchange for job benefits.

This ongoing investigation highlights the effort to address unethical practices in local businesses.

“Broad Ripple Village is filled with local businesses who are willing to pay their fair share and are under the presumption that other establishments have the same commitment to equity,” said Prosecutor Mears. “Unfortunately, the allegations uncovered in these two investigations illustrate a pattern of corruption that hinders the trust of patrons and the community alike.”