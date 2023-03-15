Brownsburg couple arrested for role in Jan. 6 riots on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — A Brownsburg couple is facing charges stemming from the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Arthur Reyher and Jessica Reyher, both 38, face felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Each are charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses.

The Reyhers were arrested Wednesday in Indiana. They are expected to make their initial appearances later today in the Southern District of Indiana.

According to court documents, the Reyhers were among the rioters who repleatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol. The were specifically in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas, according to court documents.

According to a release from the FBI, in the 26 months since Jan. 6, 2021, a thousand or more individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.