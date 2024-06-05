Brownsburg HS student charged after threatening to "shoot 1000 students"

BROWNSBURG — An 18-year-old refugee student of Brownsburg High School is charged with intimidation after investigators uncovered threats made toward the school.

According to court documents, Merci Habimana, 18, was arrested last week after Brownsburg High School receives threats of violence on Instagram.

Habimana had already been under investigation by the Brownsburg Police Department for consumption of alcohol and intimidation of an officer. These offenses happened just 10 days prior to his intimidation arrest.

According to court documents, Habimana was told on May 28 that he would be held back as a junior at Brownsburg and would not be able to graduate with the Class of 2025.

Around 6 p.m. on May 28, Brownsburg High School's official Instagram account received threats from an unnamed account.

“I wanna kill three of see u. Fc bhs I hate you all maybe 1 day in dis week I wish to shoot 1000 students before they going in summer break see you gloom Sunday," the message read.

Brownsburg school police contact BPD shortly after becoming aware of the messages. BPD contacted Instagram parent company Meta to investigate.

Meta found Habimana to be the owner of the account.

Habimana admitted to police that he posted the message after being angry with the news of being held back, according to court documents.