Brownsburg man arrested for making ‘disturbing’ threats against his former high school

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A Brownsburg man was arrested after allegedly making threats against his former high school.

On March 26, 2024, Hendricks County authorities were notified that a former Tri-West High School student, 20-year-old Carson Cole, had posted disturbing messages and videos on his social media accounts.

“This led many members of the community to be in fear that the man would come to Tri-West High School and carry out a violent and deadly attack,” the Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

During an investigation, detectives say they found more information that led them to file an affidavit with the Hendricks County court requesting an arrest warrant for Cole.

Cole was arrested and taken to the Hendricks County jail at 10:30 p.m. on March 27.

“In Hendricks County, school safety is of the utmost importance,” Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler said. “I am proud of the cooperation between our community members, schools, and our investigators. This is how we keep our community safe."