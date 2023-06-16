Brownsburg man sentenced for killing man during drug deal at Brownsburg dog park

BROWNSBURG — A Brownsburg man will spend the next 60 years in prison after entering a plea agreement following the murder of a man at a Brownsburg dog park in December 2022.

Deamonta McIntyre, 23, faced one count of murder in the shooting death of Christian Arciniega at the Cardinal Dog Park in Brownsburg on December 8.

According to court documents, McIntrye shot Arciniega in the parking lot of the dog park during a drug deal gone wrong.

McIntrye's then girlfriend, Kee Meh, was also charged in the shooting. She has accepted a plea agreement as well and has a hearing scheduled for June 27 in Hendricks County.