Brownsburg Police investigating former daycare employee

BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg Police are investigating a former daycare employee of Main Street University 4 Kidz, and are describing the investigation as "massive," WRTV confirmed on Wednesday.

Brownsburg detectives are working with the Department of Child Services, the Hendricks County Prosecutors Office and Susie's Place, a child advocacy center.

State records show the daycare was cited for "failing to report three incidents involving a caregiver."

Main Street University 4 Kidz is a privately owned, licensed day care center that opened in 2011, according to its website. It is currently licensed for 83 children from the ages of 6 weeks to 10 years old.

WRTV is working to learn more about the former employee and what charges they may be facing.

If you believe your child was a victim of abuse, authorities are asking you to call the DCS hotline at 1-800-800-5556, or the Brownsburg Police Criminal Investigation Division at 317-852-1109, extension 2123.