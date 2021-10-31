Burglary, vandalism reported at Amboy church, community building

AMBOY — The Miami County Sheriff's Office is investigating two burglaries and vandalism in the town of Amboy this week.

Video shared with WRTV shows spaghetti sauce on the wall and things thrown throughout the basement and food pantry at Amboy Friends Church. The church also reports some items were stolen and fire extinguishers were set off.

Deputies say the suspect or suspects caused extensive damage to the church and the community building sometime Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The sheriff says the community building suffered extensive damage after the person or persons responsible broke off a toilet and allowed water to flood the building. Windows were also broken.

Amboy is on State Road 19, about 30 miles northeast of Kokomo.

Deputies say those involved in the crime would have powder residue on clothing from fire extinguishers being discharged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami County Sheriff's Office at 765-473-5474.