Bystander killed by stray bullet in Greenwood, suspect in custody

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A 21-year-old Indianapolis man is in custody after a shooting that left an uninvolved bystander dead at a Greenwood apartment complex.

Greenwood police responded to the 800 block of Dover Drive at Westminster Apartments around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after reports of shots fired. Officers found a 22-year-old Greenwood resident unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Bidan Mburu, was transported to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police the suspect got into an altercation with another person when he brandished a firearm and shot at that individual. The suspect missed his intended target and struck the uninvolved victim instead. He then fled the scene.

Greenwood detectives, working with Indiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, tracked the suspect to the Inn Town Suites near Interstate 70 and Post Road in Indianapolis. Greenwood SWAT took him into custody without incident.

The suspect is being held without bail in the Johnson County Jail pending review by the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Questions should be directed to the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office.