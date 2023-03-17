Carjacking, police pursuit lead to crash, school lockdown on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit following a carjacking led to a crash and school lockdown on the city's north side this morning.

According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, the situation began around 9:30 a.m. at a strip mall in the area of 9100 E. 56th Street.

Within a minute of the report, Lawrence officers contacted the vehicle in the 8200 block of Pendleton Pike. During an attempted traffic stop, the driver sped away and led officers on a pursuit.

The pursuit went onto Interstate 465 northbound and eventually ended when traffic became too heavy near the Keystone Avenue exit.

Shortly after termination of the pursuit, the driver crashed near the 75th Street and Keystone Avenue.

After crashing, the driver and passenger fled. The driver was apprehended, but the passenger remain at large.

Indiana Math & Science Academy and Biztown were placed on lockdown due to a police presence in the area.

Woodruff says there is no imminent threat to the area at this time.