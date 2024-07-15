Carjacking suspect runs inside Hamilton East Public library, two arrested

HAMILTON COUNTY — Two carjacking suspects were arrested near the Hamilton Public East Library in Noblesville on Monday.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted of an armed carjacking in Grant County. The two suspects were heading southbound on Indiana 37.

After deputies located the suspect vehicle, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle did not stop, thus leading to a police pursuit.

The vehicle continued southbound before it left the roadway at Indiana 37 and Connors Street in Noblesville. Police said the vehicle crashed into two other uninvolved vehicles.

Then, the two suspects fled the vehicle. One of them ran into a nearby Hardee's restaurant. The other ran inside the Hamilton East Public Library. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody.

WRTV

Police said one of the suspects was an adult male and the other was a juvenile male.

People inside the library at the time evacuated the building. No was one was hurt or injured.

The library will be closed for the rest of the day and will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The incident is still under investigation.