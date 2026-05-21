Carmel man accused of using fake sheriff's badge to enter Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — A Carmel man was arrested after allegedly using a fake Marion County Sheriff's badge to get into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on two occasions during busy race season.

Michael Linwell, 69, faces charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer, theft and criminal trespass following two incidents during the Month of May.

According to court documents, on May 17, Linwell drove his black Chevorlet Silverado through Gate 9A without stopping or paying for entry. The gate is restricted to deliveries and certified employees.

Two security guards told police that Linwell flashed what appeared to be a sheriff's badge, accelerated through the gate, and did not stop as the guards whistled and yelled at him.

"The louder he yelled to stop the more the driver accelerated," according to the affidavit.

A similar incident occurred May 9 during the Sonsio Grand Prix at 2:58 p.m., police said. Linville allegedly used the same method to enter without authorization.

A Speedway Police Department officer located Linville's truck parked in an area reserved for emergency and speedway vehicles only. The vehicle was towed to Gate 9A.

When Linville returned to claim his truck, the officer approached him. After reading him his rights, police said Linville admitted to the scheme.

"I bought a fake badge online," Linville told the officer, according to the affidavit.

Police said Linville showed him a fake Marion County Sheriff badge in a brown wallet along with two Indianapolis Motor Speedway identification cards. The badge was described as an exact replica of an authentic deputy badge.

Linville was transported to Marion County Jail.