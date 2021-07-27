Carmel man arrested, charged for bringing gun to school board meeting

CARMEL — A 69-year-old man is facing a felony charge after he brought a gun onto school property Monday night, according to the Carmel Police Department.

The suspect was at a Carmel Clay School Board meeting when a CPD officer saw a handgun fall from his pocket. According to the police department, the officer "took control of the weapon" and escorted the man from the meeting for questioning.

Although CPD does not believe the 69-year-old posed a threat to anyone at the school board meeting, he was transported to the Hamilton County Jail. He has been charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm on School Property, a Level 6 Felony.

If anyone has further information regarding this case, CPD asks that you call 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.