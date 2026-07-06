Carmel man faces charges for child sex crimes and trafficking

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) -- A 44-year-old Carmel man was formally charged Monday with promotion of child sexual trafficking and other child sex crimes, according to a court document from the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

James Lee Bauerle Jr. remained in the Hamilton County jail on Monday afternoon.

Detective Sgt. Gregory Loveall of the Carmel Police Department said in the court document that a tip about Bauerle came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts. The nonprofit had received the tip, along with the IP address that sent the messages, from Snapchat.

Another police officer, Lt. Doug Baker with the Fishers Police Department, learned Bauerle used the name "vbox2015" to chat with a juvenile in July 2025, the detective wrote. Snapchat had disabled his account at one point, he later told investigators.

The chats, with at least two juveniles, included questions from Bauerle, investigators learned.

About Bauerle's questions in the chat, one juvenile had said in a text, "They seem like inappropriate questions."

Bauerle was charged with two mid-level felonies: promotion of child sexual trafficking, and attempt to commit promotion of child sexual trafficking. He also faces four low-level felonies: child solicitation for fondling/touching; child exploitation via media management and production; possession of child pornography; and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Online records from Hamilton Superior Court 1 did not show a future hearing for Bauerle. His arrest warrant was issued June 29.