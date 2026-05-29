Carmel police arrest man after carjacking incident at gas station

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) — A man was arrested in connection to a carjacking at a gas station in Carmel that left a male driver injured, Carmel Police Department said in a Friday afternoon social media post.

The Facebook post did not name the man who was arrested.

The post also did not name the people who say they were carjacked or indicate whether they were adults or juveniles. The post also did not say when or where the carjacking happened.

Carmel police say in the post that the man allegedly carjacked a vehicle at a gas station, seriously injuring the male owner and crashing the stolen car into an occupied home.

Police have asked the Hamilton County prosecutor to file 13 charges, including robbery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, against the man.

The post said the incident began when the man reportedly entered an occupied vehicle while its owner was airing a tire at a gas station. The male owner and his adult daughter, who was in the passenger seat, attempted to prevent the theft, and the male owner sustained the injuries as the suspect drove away. The daughter safely exited the vehicle.

Police said the stolen vehicle was then driven recklessly through the area before violently crashing into the home.

Following the crash, the suspect fled on foot, but officers quickly located the suspect and took him into custody, the post said.

Investigators also recovered suspected drug paraphernalia, the post said.

In its post, the police department thanked witnesses who immediately called 911 and provided critical information.