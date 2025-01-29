Carmel Police ask residents to report drone sightings after link to recent crime

CARMEL — The Carmel Police Department is calling on residents to report any unusual or suspicious drone activity in their area. This request comes in response to recent incidents where drones have been linked to local burglaries.

If you observe any suspicious drone flights, you can contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with local regulations regarding drone operation. For more guidelines, resources, and policies, please visit the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website at FAA UAS Information.