Case of man shot dead outside Kokomo bar and grill ruled a homicide

KOKOMO, Ind. (WRTV) -- A 31-year-old man's shooting death early Sunday outside a Kokomo bar and grill is a homicide, the Howard County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

Braylen Tasean Johnson, of Kokomo, died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds just after 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of The Greatt Escape, 2411 N. Washington St. That's a few blocks northeast of the intersection of West Morgan Street and North Davis Road.

As officers with the Kokomo Police Department arrived at the reported fight, gunshots were heard being fired in the parking lot. Officers found Johnson unconscious and unresponsive on the ground, and he was taken to a Kokomo hospital, where he died a short time later.

The coroner said the final determination on the cause of death was pending a full autopsy and toxicology results.

Police have not announced an arrest in the homicide case or what may have led to the fight.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017. Tips can also be reported anonymously by downloading the Kokomo PD mobile app, or by texting "TIPKPD," followed by a space and then the tip, to 847411.