Cass County police chase ends in fatal crash on SR-29, ISP investigating

CASS COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating after a Cass County police chase ended in a fatal crash on SR-29.

According to ISP, just after 6:30 a.m., a Cass County Deputy was patrolling State Road 29, just south of Logansport.

The deputy attempted to stop a 2019 Jeep Compass for speeding, but the Jeep failed to stop and fled southbound on SR-29.

A police pursuit began southbound on SR-29 into Carroll County.

Just before reaching County Road 600 North, police said the Jeep veered off the east side of the road for an unknown reason, struck a tree, and rolled over before coming to a stop.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by the Carroll County Coroner. The name of the driver is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin.

Further investigation revealed that the Jeep had been reported stolen from Monticello, IN. The Monticello Police Department is handling the investigation into the vehicle theft.

For information about the deputy involved in the pursuit, please contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the incident remains an active and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information to release at this time.