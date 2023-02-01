Caught on camera: home burglarized in Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, IMPD asking for help identifying suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are asking for your help identifying a suspect in connection with a recent string of burglaries in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.

Jarron Burdine’s home was the latest target Monday.

“Bags are open. Stuff’s dumped out. It’s just a mess," Burdine said.

The suspect threw a brick at the window to his back office and broke in around 4 p.m.

Provided/Jarron Burdine

It was a close call for him and his wife.

“We had just gotten home. She was sitting at the end of the driveway when I pulled up on my bike. She had only been home for a few minutes. We both just missed him by 10 minutes," he said.

The suspect stole a brand new PS5, some other smaller electronics and jewelry — including his wife’s engagement ring.

“This is our space … knowing that someone just came in and cherry picked what they liked and had a go at everything we own and put our livelihood in danger just doesn’t feel fair," he said.

Eric Owens with the Owens Insurance Agency says he sees cases like these often.

“Say we’re talking about jewelry — the more documentation, the better: model number, serial number, description, so when we’re getting reimbursed, and the loss provision states that this item is endorsed and we need refunded for it," Owens said.

Theft is a covered cause of loss called a peril.

Owens encourages homeowners and renters to pick their policies wisely.

“You wanna make sure your personal stuff is covered, because if you don’t carry a renter’s policy and the house is vandalized or burglarized, your stuff won’t be covered," he said.

In the meantime, Burdine says it’s gonna take the whole community’s effort to find justice.

“Coming together and figuring out who this is and getting him off the streets is just gonna clear up that anxiety," he said.

If you have any information about burglaries in your area, IMPD encourages you to give them a call.

