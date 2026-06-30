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Cayuga man sentenced for child pornography after giving minor grocery money in exchange for images

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WRTV
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CAYUGA, Ind. (WRTV) — A man in Vermillion County was sentenced to prison for 11 and 1/2 years on Thursday for possessing child pornography, police say.

The Indiana State Police Putnamville Post announced Tuesday that after almost a two-year investigation, 36-year-old Zachary McBride of Cayuga was sentenced after he “engaged in communicating with a minor” and provided the minor funds for groceries in exchange for child pornography.

Police say that after receiving information concerning allegations of child seduction and sexual battery with a minor in August 2023, the initial investigation began and digital forensics were conducted. On Dec. 2, 2025, a warrant was issued for McBride, and he was arrested a few days later.

McBride has been charged with the following offenses:

  • Two counts of possession of child pornography, a low-level felony.
  • Child seduction, a low-level felony.
  • Sexual battery: victim compelled to submit by an imminent threat, a low-level felony.