Center Township Constable charged with official misconduct

WRTV
Posted at 11:03 PM, Feb 13, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — A Center Township law enforcement official has been charged with official misconduct and other felony charges after being arrested this week.

Center Township Constable Denise Paul Hatch, 64, has been charged with multiple level 6 felonies in two criminal cases filed in Marion County, including official misconduct.

Hatch's ability to follow the rule of law has previously came under question.

Last October, the arrest of Center Township Deputy Constable Craig Regans made Hatch the center of controversy.

During a traffic stop, officers found a .40-caliber handgun loaded with eight rounds in on the floor of the front passenger seat of Regan's vehicle. He had a prior felony conviction for domestic battery stemming from an arrest in 2013.

Hatch said she was aware of Regans' prior domestic battery charge when she hired him and it was her understanding that he would not carry a firearm.

A judge responded by stating that Hatch was unable to perform her duties as a constable in a court order.

Her official misconduct charges stem from this incident.

A few months earlier, Hatch was under fire for allegedly interfering with a court ordered eviction.

The incident was caught in a video, and led to Hatch appearing in court to explain her interference in the order.

Hatch's initial court appearance is scheduled for Feb.14.

