Central Indiana man warns dangers of Facebook marketplace after shot while trying to buy a car

INDIANAPOLIS — A Central Indiana man is urging others about the warnings of buying items online after he was shot while trying to buy a car.

“I’m going to die – I saw the bullet come through the windshield,” Milton Burrell said. Burrell said the incident happened just two days before Christmas in broad daylight at an apartment complex on Indy’s west side. He says he sent the seller money via cash app.

“I step behind the vehicle like what are you doing, then they shot me through the windshield of the car," Burrell said. "It hit me in my right arm, I had my hands up like this, it hit my arm and now its stuck in my shoulder."

Burrell says he wants others to be aware of the dangers that comes with buying and selling items over social media.

“Don't do it and if you are going to do it and the person isn't willing to meet you at a Police Station or somewhere else like that, I mean this is broad daylight and a busy apartment complex. I said the only safe places is a police department,” Burrell added.

Burrell’s friend is stepping up. He is hoping to help get Milton a new car while also alerting Hoosiers the potential dangers of using social media to buy items.

“I even had a situation yesterday where I was trying to buy a washer and dryer and it was very clear that it was a scam,” Bradley Scott added.

Police echo that warning. They urge anyone making these types of transactions to do it in a well-lit area like a police station.