Charges filed against man involved in Martinsville officer-involved shooting, resulting in injured K9

MORGAN COUNTY — Criminal charges have been filed against 41-year-old Felix A. Jaurez-Antunez, who was injured in an officer-involved shooting along with a K9 in early December, the Morgan County Prosecutor announced on Wednesday.

Jaurez-Antunez has been charged with:



Burglary with a Deadly Weapon

Residential Entry

Battery on a Law Enforcement Animal Resulting in Bodily Injury

This case stems from the incident that occurred on December 8 on Belt Lane in Martinsville. Police said they were responding to a report of a break-in. Jaurez-Antunez, of Honduras, was arrested and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. The K9, Bullet, was also taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

The Morgan County Prosecutor said they reviewed the police investigation and determined the deputies were justified to use force and discharge their weapons.