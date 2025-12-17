Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Charges filed against man involved in Martinsville officer-involved shooting, resulting in injured K9

Criminal charges include Burglary with a Deadly Weapon; Residential Entry, and Battery on a Law Enforcement Animal Resulting in Bodily Injury
K9.png
Morgan County Sheriff's Office
K9.png
Posted

MORGAN COUNTY — Criminal charges have been filed against 41-year-old Felix A. Jaurez-Antunez, who was injured in an officer-involved shooting along with a K9 in early December, the Morgan County Prosecutor announced on Wednesday.

Jaurez-Antunez has been charged with:

  • Burglary with a Deadly Weapon
  • Residential Entry
  • Battery on a Law Enforcement Animal Resulting in Bodily Injury

This case stems from the incident that occurred on December 8 on Belt Lane in Martinsville. Police said they were responding to a report of a break-in. Jaurez-Antunez, of Honduras, was arrested and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. The K9, Bullet, was also taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

PREVIOUS | K9 and suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Martinsville

The Morgan County Prosecutor said they reviewed the police investigation and determined the deputies were justified to use force and discharge their weapons.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.