Charges filed against two New York men for Gen Con gaming cards theft

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men from New York have been arrested and charged with theft after stealing $160,000 worth of gaming cards from Gen Con 2023.

Thomas Dunbar and Andrew Giaume allegedly stole "Magic" The Gathering" and "Dungeons and Dragons" cards from the convention floor while vendors were setting up on August 1.

The charges are a result of an investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the New York State Police and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to court documents, investigation found that the two men allegedly used a pallet jack to remove a pallet of gaming cards belonging to Pastimes Inc.

Video Surveillance showed the two men carrying a red cart filled with boxes of cards into an elevator, through the JW Marriot Hotel skywalk and into a parking garage. Minutes later, video shows the men exit the garage with an empty cart.

WRTV

On August 7, according to court documents, detectives received lead information that identified the two suspects as Dunbar and Giaume.

With an internet search, detectives learned the two men are credited with being the co-designers of a board game titled "Castle Assault." Police found various video of the two being interviewed in association with a board gaming company called "Momentum Volsk." They also learned they were New York residents.

IMPD

On August 25, New York State Troopers located and confiscated 115 boxes and packages containing "Magic: The Gathering" and "Dungeon and Dragons" gaming cards and books that were taken from the Indiana Convention Center during Gen Con.

The owner of Pastimes Inc. provided a detailed list of the items stolen and found

the total retail value of the stolen product is $195,652 and the total replacement value is $157,128.

Thomas Dunbar and Andrew Giaume have each been charged with Theft, a level 5 Felony, for their alleged roles in this incident

“During the course of the investigation, the stolen merchandise was located and recovered as evidence. The filing of charges today ensures that there are criminal consequences for this conduct,” Prosecutor Mears stated.