Cheerleading coach faces charges for sharing nude photo with team

RANDOLPH COUNTY – A Monroe Central Jr. Sr. High School cheerleading coach faces charges after police say she shared a nude photo of a man with members on her team.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by the school over concerns that the coach was possibly sharing explicit material with students on her team.

Randolph County investigators initiated an investigation in which they found that the coach shared a nude photo of a man with at least three members of her team.

She was charged with three counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony.

She is being held at Randolph County jail under a $500 cash bond.