Chief Violence Prevention Officer talks about addressing youth violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say youth violence happens too often in Indianapolis.

Ralph Durrett Jr. is the Chief Violence Prevention Officer for Indy's Office of Public Health and Safety. He spoke about the task he and his team face.

"When we are talking about gun violence, the numbers themselves are looking better but that’s not enough," Durrett said.

He said teenage violence, like the armed carjacking that ended in a crash and arrest of four teens on Tuesday, is unfortunate. He also said it is a reflection of the environment they're in.

"It’s not necessarily that the young person is out of control, it’s the environment and culture they are in. Ultimately, the adults are the curators of the environment," Durrett said. "It's truly an unfortunate situation, but the best thing that we can possibly do is to be preventive by engaging, connecting, exposing, equipping, and then ultimately empowering some of these young people to be able to be the best version of themselves."

So how do you change those environments?

Durrett said it starts with parents speaking up if they're working more than seeing their children, or even if they just need some help.

"No one has not seen these kids, they know who they are. They likely know what they’re doing and involved in. You have to reach out and connect yourself and your kids. There are ample resources available for you," Durrett said.

"Realistically, what is OPHS doing to help curb youth violence," WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson asked.

"That’s my position. That’s me out in the community doing work, really being that visible face to recognize there is an active person," Durrett said.

Durrett has been in his position for six months.

He said they focus on addressing root causes like housing, mental health, food accessibility, and peacemakers, but he said there is a gap that needs to be addressed.

"A lot of these organizations are competing against each other as it pertains to resources here in Indy. I've been explaining to everybody, resources here in Indianapolis are abundant, so there's enough for everybody," Durrett said. "But the way that is going to be most efficient is for us to be able to collaborate and work with one another."