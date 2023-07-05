Child dead after being shot by another juvenile in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND — A child is dead after being shot by another juvenile in Cumberland Wednesday afternoon.

Cumberland Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Woodlark Drive around 4:40 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a child suffering from a gunshot injury.

The victim was confirmed to be a female toddler. The child’s exact age has not yet been confirmed by police.

Police are unsure of the events that led up to the shooting, but it is believed that the child was accidentally shot by another juvenile.

This is a developing story.