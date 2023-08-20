Child dies in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A young boy is dead after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3700 block of East Market Street on reports of a person shot at 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the child’s age is between 11 to 14-years-old. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to IMPD, it is unsure if the wounds were self-inflicted, accidental or intentional.

Homicide and Child Abuse detectives are responding to the scene to further investigate.