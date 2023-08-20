Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Child dies in shooting on Indy’s east side

Market Street shooting
WRTV
Market Street shooting
Posted at 5:35 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 17:46:06-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A young boy is dead after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3700 block of East Market Street on reports of a person shot at 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the child’s age is between 11 to 14-years-old. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to IMPD, it is unsure if the wounds were self-inflicted, accidental or intentional.

Homicide and Child Abuse detectives are responding to the scene to further investigate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE