Child fondled at Greenwood Little League, father walks in on it happening

GREENWOOD — Police are investigating an incident over the weekend at Greenwood Little League in which a child was fondled by a man inside a restroom.

According to a police report, a child hustled ahead of their dad to a restroom during the middle of innings in a game.

The father explained he walked in the restroom shortly after his son did and noticed an older male assisting a child. At this time he did not realize the man was assisting his child.

After entering the bathroom the father explained he yelled for his son and when his son answered "shakingly", he noticed the man was standing with his son.

The father then explained he stated he approached the male and told him to stop what he was doing.

The older male told the father he was simply helping the child due to the stall being out of service.

According to the father, he noticed both of the older male's hands on his child's penis.

The father was able to provide a general description of an man in his 50-60s and clothes.

Greenwood Little League, at the time, did not have camera operating to catch video of the man.

Greenwood Little League staff members were given updates and told to call police with any sightings of the man, according to the police report.

"We are aware of this incident and are cooperating fully with authorities in their investigation," Greenwood Little League President Andy Elliott said. "We are working on improving our facilities to ensure the safety of all people present."

Greenwood Police says the situation is concerning and fully supports the installment of a surveillance system and enhancing safety measures.

The department says it will assist any way it can.