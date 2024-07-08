Child found dead after 18-hour standoff in northern Indiana

ELKHART — A northern Indiana man was taken into custody Sunday night after an 18 hour standoff with police

The man, 37, began his standoff with police around 9 p.m. on Saturday, in the 57000 block of Pendleton Drive in Elkhart after crews were dispatched for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies from the Indiana State Police and local officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the residence. They quickly learned a man inside the home was armed and threatening to harm his children and the officers outside.

Officers outside along with a SWAT response secured the scene.

Over the course of the standoff, Indiana State Police says they made multiple attempts to make contact with the man.

At 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team breached the residence and located the man.

The man was transported to Elkhart County Jail.

Inside the home police located a 2-year-old boy dead. They also found a 4-year-old girl. The girl was treated and released to a family member at the scene.