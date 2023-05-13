Child in critical condition after being shot on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a child with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The child was transported to Riley Hospital and is in critical condition.

According to IMPD, the incident was reported as possibly self-inflicted and accidental, but that has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story.