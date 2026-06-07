Child killed in hit-and-run incident in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WRTV) — A child died early Sunday morning after wandering away from their home and being struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident, police say.

According to the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department, an officer was flagged down around 2:35 a.m. by a passerby in the area of East Washington Street and German Church Road. The passerby reported there was someone lying in the road.

Officers then found the child. They performed CPR before medics rushed them to the hospital, where they later died.

Police say the child is diagnosed with autism, and walked away from their home unnoticed before being hit by the car.

The striking vehicle was not on scene, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run was asked to contact the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department at 317-894-3525.