Child shot in stomach on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was shot in the stomach on the east side of Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to 9156 Granville Court, aa neighborhood near E. 21st Street and N. Post Road, in reference to a person shot around 4 p.m.

Upon Arrival, officers located a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police said the juvenile victim is in stable condition.

Preliminary information leads police to believe the shooting was accidental, however, they said this has not been confirmed.