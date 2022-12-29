Child shot Wednesday night during drive-by shooting on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl was shot inside a house Wednesday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to the 4200 block of E. Washington Street around 9 p.m.

Family told IMPD the shot came from outside the home. The girl was shot in the leg and taken to Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition.

Captain Mark McCardia says first responders applied a tourniquet to the girl.

"I don't think there was a gathering at all; I think the family was just inside their house," McCardia said. "Having a young child shot's a horrible thing."

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.