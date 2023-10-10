Child struck in hit and run in Grant County in unknown condition

GRANT COUNTY — A child is unknown condition after being struck in a hit and run in Grant County.

According to Grant County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 6:10 a.m., a child was riding his bike to catch the school bus as he does daily.

The child was then struck by a vehicle in the 2700 block of West 38th St. in Marion, Indiana.

According to police, the crash occurred as the child was traveling west on the roadway when a pickup or SUV, approached the child and struck them from behind.

The vehicle then fled the area without stopping, leaving the child alone.

Police said the child suffered severe injuries and was flown to and Indianapolis hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A black General Motors vehicle mirror from the driver's side with black duct tape was recovered by investigators at the scene.

Police ask that anyone who knows someone who owns a General Motors pickup or SUV from 1999 to 2006 with a missing passenger side rearview mirror to come forward.

Additionally, they ask anyone who lives in the area who may have security camera video of the incident to review the time frame of 6 a.m. to 6:25 a.m.

Contact the Grant County Dispatch at 765-668-8185 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477 with any information.