Child wounded in east-side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was injured in a shooting on the east side Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to a neighborhood near Brookside Parkway South Drive and North Dearborn Street about 12:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook said.
The juvenile was conscious and alert, Cook said.
Detectives are searching this silver over grey vehicle in connection with this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).