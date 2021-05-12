Child wounded in east-side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was injured in a shooting on the east side Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near Brookside Parkway South Drive and North Dearborn Street about 12:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook said.

The juvenile was conscious and alert, Cook said.

Detectives are searching this silver over grey vehicle in connection with this incident.

IMPD/Photo Provided

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

