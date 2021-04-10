Child wounded in shooting Saturday on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot outside the Skateland roller skating rink in the 3900 block of North Glen Arm Road just after 6 p.m.
Police found a young child suffering from a gunshot wound, according to IMPD.
Medics transported the child to Riley Children's Hospital in stable condition.
No additional information was immediately available.