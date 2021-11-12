1-year-old's body recovered from a pond in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND — The body of a one-year-old was found in a retention pond in northwest Indiana Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from Indiana State Police, they were sent to the area of Interstate 80 and the Kennedy Avenue ramp in Hammond on a report of a person in the pond.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a construction worker who directed them to what appeared to be a body. The Hammond Fire Department assisted, and immediately entered the water and removed the body from the pond.

They discovered the body of a Black female, whose age appeared to be less than five years old, was deceased.

Indiana State Police confirmed positive identification of the deceased as Jaclyn Angel Dobbs, 1, from Deerfield, Illinois.

According to a report from ABC 7 Chicago, Jaclyn Angel Dobbs was reported missing after her mother was found dead in her Wheeling, Illinois apartment Tuesday night. Police were making a well-being check at an apartment building in the 300-block of Inland Drive Tuesday night found a woman dead and her 1-year-old daughter missing.

Ja'nya Murphy, 21, was discovered unresponsive about 10:20 pm. Tuesday after officers climbed onto a balcony and entered her apartment, according to Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen.

An investigation is ongoing at this time and an autopsy will also be conducted to determine the cause of death.