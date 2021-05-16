Clay County man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment

LEWIS — A Clay County man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of vehicles, goods and equipment and running two active meth labs has been arrested, police said.

The stolen items included a handgun, motor vehicle, four-wheel ATV, car trailer, box trailer, brush hog, horse saddles and thousands of dollars worth of power tools and equipment, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were led to a residence near Jasonville in Clay County after Sullivan County Deputy Justin Copeland learned the four-wheeler might be inside the home.

Copeland, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Dugger Town Marshal Bill Snead went to the address where they found the four-wheeler, two meth labs and approximately $10,000 in stolen equipment.

Police arrested a man who was transported to the Clay County Jail.

The Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office will determine what charges will be filed. WRTV does not name suspects until formal charges are announced.