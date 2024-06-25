Clinton County teen dies after being struck in hit-and-run

CLINTON COUNTY — A teenage male has died from his injuries after being struck in a hit and run over the weekend.

According to Clinton County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to an unresponsive 16-year-old male, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Preliminary evidence on the scene indicated the male was walking westbound side of US 421 when he was struck by a driver going southbound.

The driver left the scene.

The teenager, identified as Reese East, 16, of Rossville was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, police said East died from his injuries.

Police are now searching for the suspect vehicle, which they said may have front end and passenger side damage.

If you have any information, or have contact with a vehicle with new damage, please contact Detective Greiner at jgreiner@clintonco.com. You may call Investigators at 765-659-6394 or our TIP line at 765-656-8477.