Jurors deliberating in Herman Whitfield III death trial

INDIANAPOLIS — Jurors are deliberating after 5 days of testimony in the trial of two IMPD officers accused of the in-custody death of Herman Whitfield III.

Officers Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez face charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and battery.

In the trial, the jurors heard testimony from Herman's father, defendant Officer Ahmad, a sergeant on the scene that day and two expert doctors.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Whitfield died in April 2022 after police responded to his parent's home for a report of a man suffering from a mental health crisis.

Gladys Whitfield called 911 at about 3:20 a.m. on April 25 asking for help with their son who was suffering a mental health crisis at their home in the 3700 block of Marrison Place. Officers arrived shortly after.

"My son is having a psychosis," Herman Whitfield Jr. is heard on police body camera video telling the officers. "You guys should have called an ambulance."

Whitfield was stunned twice by a stun gun with six officers on the scene. The incident wascaptured on a series of 11 different body cameras.

BODY CAM FOOTAGE | What we know about the gifted pianist who died in IMPD custody

IMPD releases body cam video in Herman Whitfield III's in-custody death

The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled Whitfield's death as a homicide caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of law enforcement subdual, prone restraint, and conducted electrical weapon use."

VIDEO | 'Night of terror' Family recalls Herman Whitfield III's death in police custody

Family of Herman Whitfield III reflects on “night of terror” one year after in-custody death

Shortly after Whitfield's death, there were calls for changes to the protocol surrounding mental health calls. In 2023, Indianapolis launched a clinician-led response team, a program that allows mental health clinicians and other experts to respond to 911 calls.

Herman Whitfield III was recognized as a loving man and a gifted pianist, whose love for music brought people together.

Closing arguments

Prosecution

In closing arguments, the prosecution reiterates that Whitfield's parents called the police because Herman needed help that day but instead, they lost their son.

Prosecutors said Officers Ahmad and Sanchez caused the death of Herman by keeping him in the prone position which did not allow him to get air.

The prosecution reminded jurors of the testimony of pathologist Dr. Oneal, who ruled the cause of death "cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of law enforcement subdual, prone restraint, and conducted electrical weapon use."

The prosecution attributes his death to two main factors: a) Herman's large size and being in an agitated state that was heightened after being tased b.) Herman being forced into the prone position, which caused him to have a lack of oxygen and an elevated heart rate. This could have been prevented had the officers allowed him to roll over, the prosecution said.

"You can hear the officers breathing heavy," prosecutor references the body-worn camera footage. "Imagine what it had to be like for Herman — but he couldn't get a breath. Remember when Dr. Oneal told you when you're on your stomach you have the ability to put your hands down to give you some room so you can breathe? His hands were behind his back, he had no room. He couldn't get it out and he couldn't get it in."

The prosecution also denies the defense's claim that THC in Herman's system contributed to his death, using Dr. Oneal's testimony stating that it was not a factor at all and was not a cause of death.

"He didn't die when he was in Dad's shower, he didn't die when he tried to hug Mom, he didn't die when he was in the bedroom, he didn't die when he was in the hallway, he didn't die when he was in the kitchen, he didn't even die when he was tased. He died when they chose to put him in the prone position and leave him there while putting pressure on him, keeping him there for minutes, that's what killed him."

Defense

PREVIOUS | Defense rests in trial against two IMPD officers in death of Herman Whitfield

"Nothing these officers did was rude or insulate," the defense attorneys said.

The defense reiterates to the jurors that the officer's behavior was reasonable. The defense said according to the state's Use of Force expert, that the officer's conduct that night "was actually really good."

He again points out the blood on Herman's lip and that it came from his father hitting him that day. He said this, and the fact that Herman was almost 400 pounds and behaving erratically, elicited the appropriate response from Officer Ahmad and Sanchez.

The defense said the officer's decision to tase and handcuff Whitfield was standard practice and claimed that Whitfield died while being handcuffed, not while he was in the prone position.

The defense said the officers chose not to roll Herman over because of the behavior he was displaying and that there is no evidence of Ahmad and Sanchez putting any pressure on his body.

Attorney Mason Riley points out Thursday's testimony from Dr. Smock who said Whitfield did not die of asphyxia and that he believes that he died from THC-induced cardiac arrest. Dr. Smock was an expert doctor for the prosecution in the case of George Floyd and former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

The defense asks jurors to consider whether Herman's death was "caused" or "associated" with law enforcement, stating that the autopsy only determined that his death took place in the setting of the officers, not caused by the officers.