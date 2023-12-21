Watch Now
Cloverdale schools employee arrested for child seduction

Posted at 10:08 PM, Dec 20, 2023
PUTNAM COUNTY — Indiana State Police arrested a Cloverdale schools employee on child seduction and dissemination of sexual matter to minors charges.

ISP launched an investigation into Mandy L. Evans, 46, on March 15 after receiving a tip from the Putnam County Department of Child Services regarding allegations of child seduction and misconduct by a Cloverdale schools employee.

According to ISP, Evans allegedly engaged in disseminating sexual photos and communications with minors that were in her care as a school employee.

After an investigation, the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for her arrest on Dec. 20. She was booked into the Putnam County Jail with no bond.

Evans faces the following charges:

  • Attempt to Commit: Child Seduction-Child Care Worker in Sexual Intercourse or other Sexual Conduct, Felony 5 (3 counts)
  • Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors, Level 6 Felony, (3 counts)
