Cloverdale schools employee arrested for child seduction

PUTNAM COUNTY — Indiana State Police arrested a Cloverdale schools employee on child seduction and dissemination of sexual matter to minors charges.
ISP launched an investigation into Mandy L. Evans, 46, on March 15 after receiving a tip from the Putnam County Department of Child Services regarding allegations of child seduction and misconduct by a Cloverdale schools employee.
According to ISP, Evans allegedly engaged in disseminating sexual photos and communications with minors that were in her care as a school employee.
After an investigation, the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for her arrest on Dec. 20. She was booked into the Putnam County Jail with no bond.
Evans faces the following charges:
- Attempt to Commit: Child Seduction-Child Care Worker in Sexual Intercourse or other Sexual Conduct, Felony 5 (3 counts)
- Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors, Level 6 Felony, (3 counts)