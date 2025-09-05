Colorado man pleads guilty to exploiting 68+ minors nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — An online predator used fake identities and threats to sexually exploit dozens of children across the country and around the world.

Ryan Austin Lauless, 31, of Colorado, has pleaded guilty to 21 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, 5 counts of Sex Trafficking of a Minor, 2 counts of Noticing and Advertising Child Sexual Abuse Material and Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

According to court documents, between late 2019 and May 19, 2023, Lauless used social media applications including Instagram, Snapchat, Discord, Yubo, and Purp to coerce, sexually exploit and threaten at least 68 minor victims into producing thousands of images and videos of sexually explicit conduct.

The victims ranged in age from 13 to 16 and lived in nearly every state in the United States and in at least five foreign countries. At least one victim was from Indiana.

Lauless misrepresented his identity, falsely claiming to be "Cason Fredrickson," a teenager from New York. In reality, Lauless was in his late 20s, unemployed, and living in hotels and motels in Texas and Colorado. He used images from another person's Instagram account without their knowledge to create the false identity.

Lauless used voice modulators and third-party applications to edit images and videos to make them appear live. He purchased items for victims through Amazon, including fishnet stockings, sexual devices, and t-shirts that he instructed victims to wear when producing sexually explicit material.

He threatened many victims with dissemination of their images if they failed to comply or sought help from parents or law enforcement. At least one minor victim told Lauless she was contemplating suicide.

Lauless sex trafficked at least five minor victims by forcing them to engage in intercourse with adult males and producing videos of the acts. Some victims were forced to engage in sadomasochistic abuse.

Lauless advertised the sexually explicit material for sale on social media applications including Discord, Instagram, Telegram, and MEGA. He engaged in at least 141 transactions selling the material for payment via Venmo, PayPal, Bitcoin, and CashApp.

"Thanks to the courage of these victims and the dedication of our law enforcement partners, we are one step closer to justice. Exploiting children is one of the most reprehensible crimes, often going unnoticed by those closest to the victims," said First Assistant United States Attorney John E. Childress. "In today's digital age, predators use sophisticated tactics to target our kids and manipulate them into feeling trapped and ashamed. I urge parents and caregivers to have open, honest conversations with children in their lives to help stop this abuse before it starts."

"Protecting children from online predators is a responsibility we all share," said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy O'Malley. "Crimes that target and exploit children are among the most egregious we investigate, and they too often remain unseen until it is too late. We urge parents to stay engaged, talk with their children, and remain vigilant. The FBI's mission is clear: we will relentlessly pursue those who prey on children, hold them accountable, and stand with victims every step of the way."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force investigated this case, with assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Lauless faces up to life in federal prison and will be sentenced by a U.S. District Judge later.

If you are a victim of child sexual exploitation, contact your local police department. Resources for victims can be found at here.