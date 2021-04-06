Columbus man faces sexual exploitation, child pornography charges following FBI investigation

COLUMBUS — Federal investigators arrested a Columbus man, who faces sexual exploitation and child pornography charges, the FBI's Indianapolis field office announced Monday.

Jordan Blake Fields, 20, was arrested March 25 in Columbus by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.

A federal complaint alleges that between March 1, 2020 and July 29, 2020, Fields sexually exploited three minor victims by “using each minor or attempting to use each minor to create visual depictions of Minor Victims 1 and 2 engaging in sexually explicit conduct, using materials that led in interstate or foreign commerce.”

The complaint also alleges Fields, "knowingly distributed visual depictions, including by computer, of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct" between March 1, 2020 and Nov. 13, 2020.

Prosecutors charged Fields with sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and distribution and receipt of child pornography.

According to the FBI, Fields' alleged victims were in Brown and Bartholomew counties and investigators asked anyone who has a child who might have interacted with him in a way that could have been sexually inappropriate to contact the FBI at 317-595-4000.

Fields is awaiting trial and in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.