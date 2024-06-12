Columbus man sentenced to 40 years for role in death of 2-year-old daughter

COLUMBUS — A Columbus man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Jeremy Sweet, 41, pleaded guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death and a Habitual Offender enhancement. He will serve a total of 40 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jeremy and Emma Sweet, 2, were last seen together on November 24, 2021 and the two were reported missing by a family member on November 25.

After being rescued from his submerged truck and taken to the hospital, Jeremy told detectives he got lost on a dirt road and while trying to move the truck, it went over an embankment into the river.

"Jeremy said that water was coming into the truck, so he put Emma on the hood or roof of the truck. Jeremy said that he and Emma fell into the water," the affidavit read.

Jeremy said the two were on top of the truck and he held her for awhile, but later put her on the truck's roof alone because the two had fallen in the water together when they were both on the roof.

Jeremy told investigators he fell asleep and when he woke up, Emma was gone.

Investigators say no blunt trauma was found during Emma's autopsy after she was found on November 29. It was indeterminate as to whether hypothermia or drowning was the cause of death.

